Trulioo and Airwallex expand their partnership

The collaboration, which began in 2017, includes the integration of Trulioo’s Identity Document Verification, Business Verification, and Person Match tools to help Airwallex meet compliance requirements and improve fraud prevention in 181 countries.

Airwallex recently reported a figure of USD 100 billion in annual processing volume and an annual run rate approaching USD 500 million. The company operates under more than 60 regulatory licences and permits worldwide, including money transmitter licenses in 42 US states. It complies with regulations from various authorities, such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, and the Dutch Central Bank.

Extension of partnership to support global operations

Airwallex has used Trulioo’s verification technology since 2017, starting with Person Match and Identity Document Verification in the APAC region. This partnership was extended to the Americas and Europe, and in 2022, Trulioo’s Business Verification service was added to streamline the verification process for businesses and their owners.

According to officials from Airwallex’s, Trulioo’s solutions have allowed Airwallex to adapt its identity verification processes over time, helping to counter fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance. They noted that this technology enables the secure operation of over 100,000 businesses globally, while ensuring that legitimate transactions are not disrupted.

In the countries where the partnership operates, Trulioo has helped verify various forms of identification, including passports, ID cards, and driver’s licences. In 2024, Airwallex reported improvements in automatic document verification, leading to faster processing times.

Trulioo offers flexible integration options, such as a modern API and a hosted image-capture SDK, allowing Airwallex to quickly adapt its verification workflows in response to changing regulations. In essence, this flexibility aims to support Airwallex's rapid international growth.

