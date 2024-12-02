Trulioo adds four payment providers to its client roster





PayDo offers e-wallet services for businesses and individual customers, while Pollen is a white label banking platform and Sokin allows customers to make payments internationally. Finally, XanderPay provides payment services tailored to hotels.

Trulioo will provide its new customers with identity verification services, which will help them comply with international Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements. The company is best known for its GlobalGateway solution, which can verify someone’s identity with selfie biometrics. The solution will also check phone records, credit bureaus, and other data sources to analyse risk and provide customers with a higher level of identity assurance.