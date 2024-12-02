Trulioo acquires no-code orchestration solution HelloFlow

The acquisition accelerates the delivery of an enhanced end-to-end identity platform by combining Trulioo GlobalGateway, a data and identity services network for both business and individual verification, with a full suite of orchestration, onboarding workflow and risk management capabilities, the press release explains.

Trulioo and HelloFlow will ensure customers can optimise onboarding workflows through a single unified platform, providing an unrivaled offering in the identity verification industry. The partnership will see a combination of Trulioo eIDV, KYB and DocV capabilities with the orchestration solution from HelloFlow.

Denmark-based HelloFlow offers a no-code platform that allows organisations to easily build and deploy digital onboarding processes. The drag-and-drop interface removes development costs while giving businesses of all sizes the ability to manage their global customer lifecycles.