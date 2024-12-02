Truework partners Plaid to launch income verification solution

Plaid Income wants to bring greater accuracy, security, and speed to the loan application process. Prospective borrowers will be able to share income and employment data digitally with their approved lenders.

Most recently, in addition to its partnership with Truework, Plaid introduced a new verification and compliance solution, Plaid Identity Verification and Monitor, that helps reduce fraud and boost conversion rates. Launched earlier in June 2022, the new offering features a verification, AML, and KYC compliance solution that serves multiple use cases including account opening and funding, trading, and lending

US-based financial wellness platform Current also announced Plaid as its first partner. Current offers a platform API that helps fintechs to build embedded financial solutions.