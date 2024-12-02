TrueLayer's Signup+ accelerates onboarding for Tiger Brokers

Upon creating a CFD trading account with Tiger Brokers, users in the UK can now select the ‘Express’ option, powerd by Signup+ from TrueLayer. Users select their bank, and their identity data then auto-populates in the form, removing the need to manually fill out personal and bank details to open their account, provided other KYC requirements have been met.











The partnership arrives at a time when users increasingly demand fast, trustworthy onboarding. A survey from TrueLayer and YouGov found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of financial services customers in the UK are only willing to spend 10 minutes creating an account before giving up.

Commenting on this partnership, officials from Tigers Brokers said that finding the perfect balance between compliance and user-friendliness in the onboarding process for brokers is a significant challenge. Thanks to TrueLayer, they’ve successfully streamlined this experience. Now, Tiger Brokers UK clients can enjoy a more efficient onboarding and deposit process, significantly reducing the time and effort required.

Also speaking on this development, TruLayer’s representative noted that users aren’t willing to suffer through a slow and cumbersome signup process. They’re happy to partner with Tiger Brokers to help make onboarding faster and simpler with Signup+ so that their users can get started on the platform as quickly as possible.





What does Tiger Brokers do?

Tiger Brokers UK is specifically structured to assist individuals from England and Wales in accessing Contracts for Difference (CFDs). They are dedicated to delivering a unique trading experience. Their mission is geared towards enabling UK investors, whether beginners or experts, to take charge of their investing journey.

They are not just providing a trading platform; they are offering a gateway to informed trading and investing. With Tiger Brokers, one gets more than just a trading account; one gains a reliable partner committed to supporting in navigating the financial markets with assurance and proficiency.





More information about TrueLayer

TrueLayer is a European banking payments network. They power smarter, safer, and faster online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses big and small use their products to onboard new users, accept money, and make payouts in seconds, and at scale. The company is live across 21 countries and over 10 million users trust them to process their transactions.