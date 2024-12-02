TrueBiz approved to join Mastercard's MMP





Following this announcement, TrueBiz customers leveraging the monthly content monitoring and transaction laundering detection will be granted a 75% discount on brand risk and transaction laundering-related fines issued by Mastercard.

In addition, both TrueBiz and Mastercard will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on TrueBiz’s integration on Mastercard’s Merchant Monitoring Program (MMP)

Through this initiative, TrueBiz will continue to leverage optimised technology in order to find fraudulent or non-compliant activity across a merchant’s internet footprint, helping acquirers avoid fines and the risk of being removed from payment rails. Its Business Closure Detection will also empower acquirers to get ahead of risk, by looking for signals that a merchant or business is about to close.

In addition, the solutions also leverage the company’s LLMs to analyse every page of a merchant’s website and enable precise, real-time detection of high-risk or prohibited content that may violate standards like VIRP, BRAM, or other regulatory frameworks. At the moment when a violation is identified, the company provides a snippet of the offending content along with the specific URL, which empowers swift and targeted action to address compliance issues.

At the same time, the company analyses signals across the merchant’s internet footprint to detect early warning signals that a business may be closing. The models were designed to ingest multiple signals in order to build confidence in the business’ health, such as discontinued social media activity, negative customer reviews mentioning closure, as well as the appearance of liquidation or going out of business sales.