True Medical, Trulioo team up for real-time identity verification and regulatory compliance

With access to the marketplace of independent data sources through Trulioo GlobalGateway, True Medical can now verify and offer convenient digital onboarding to its UK users, while ensuring it is compliant with local health regulations.

At the same time, Trulioo enables True Medical to take a risk-based approach, which means that depending on the information that the user provides during sign-up, True Medical will determine whether they need more details or if what is provided at first will suffice. In addition, Trulioo GlobalGateway helps customers meet requirements related to the countries’ regulations around KYC/AML compliance. Trulioo GlobalGateway will also allow True Medical to run independent checks of any customer when they’re onboarding in a way that meets any local regulation, thus providing a seamless onboarding process.