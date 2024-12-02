Tricor chooses Know Your Customer to digitise its AML processes





Tricor selected Know Your Customer to drive a thorough digitisation of the group’s client onboarding and AML processes, from the client-facing front-end to the compliance back-office.

Know Your Customer’s cloud-based platform, using the power of Microsoft Azure, enables Tricor to digitise and centralise all KYC and AML functions, reducing manual steps and repetitive tasks through strategic integration with AML watchlists and other legacy systems for efficiency. The solution also includes advanced reporting capabilities to further strengthen internal controls and minimise the need for manual intervention.

The announcement is the latest step in Tricor’s digital transformation journey, which began in 2018 with the digitisation of back-end processes through robotics processing automation (RPA). With the Know Your Customer implementation, Tricor can expedite client onboarding, minimise friction during clients’ digital journeys, bring down internal silos, streamline data flows, and improve efficiency of internal processes.