



Leveraging its proprietary Risk Management Platform, the company enables business buyers to apply for trade credit through a self-service application tailored to their needs. This innovation accelerates onboarding and reduces manual processes for sellers while facilitating faster, near real-time credit decisions.











The dynamic application offers localisation for key markets, including the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK, addressing country-specific business terminology, language, and regulatory requirements. As the global B2B market continues to grow, these improvements aim to simplify trade credit programs, fostering stronger buyer-seller relationships and increasing efficiency.





Optimising the O2C process

TreviPay highlighted how an optimised O2C process improves the B2B payments experience. Automated onboarding solutions reduce seller workloads and enable buyers to access net terms programs quickly. For example, buyers entering their revenue details are dynamically directed to either an enterprise or SMB application, saving time and enabling faster transactions.

By offering simple onboarding, sellers can reduce cart abandonment rates and better support time-sensitive orders. This approach strengthens buyer loyalty while enabling businesses to transact more efficiently.





Advanced risk management and localisation

TreviPay's Risk Management Platform integrates multiple data sources, including credit bureaus, fraud scores, and AI-driven predictive models, to provide near real-time credit decision-making in 19 countries. Improvement to the onboarding process include:

Eligibility check: alerts applicants about ineligibility before completing the application, minimising negative experiences.

Authorised signer: allows buyers to forward applications to authorised signers for simple approvals.

Pre-populated data: enables sellers to input relevant data before sending applications, reducing effort for buyers.

Document upload: allows applicants to upload support files securely, speeding up credit decisions (available in 2025).

These updates are designed to deliver a smoother onboarding experience, allowing buyers to transact quickly while helping sellers manage their operations more effectively.