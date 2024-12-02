Trend Micro launches endpoint security product

Trend Micro’s approach identifies benign data and known threats, freeing its techniques, such as application control, exploit prevention, behavioral analysis and machine learning, to identify unknown threats.

XGen endpoint security is available today as part of the Trend Micro Smart Protection Suites. The suites include a range of integrated endpoint, email and web gateway security capabilities designed to protect users in their daily activities, with centralized visibility and control to speed time to response for IT.

Trend Micro is a cybersecurity company developing security software for servers, cloud computing environments, consumers, and small, medium and enterprise businesses.