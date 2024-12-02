Treezor, ubble sign a strategic agreement for the next generation European KYC

According to the press release, the API-based payment solution will enable startups, corporations, and financial institutions to integrate ubble's secure technology to strengthen its KYC offering. This move is part of Treezor's ongoing process of strengthening KYC's capabilities as it works with the Société Générale Group to build a robust customer identification that meets the compliance requirements of major groups, while maintaining a quality customer experience.

Moreover, by leveraging ubble's services, Treezor will offer a remote identity verification solution that complies with the highest security standards on the market to provide reliability comparable to that of a face-to-face meeting. The solution, which includes video, will significantly enhance the process of enrolling customers for online account opening.

Consequently, thanks to the addition of video it’s possible to meet one of the major challenges in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing: the use of false identity documents and identity theft. The innovation brought by ubble's algorithms allows acceleration of data processing time and minimises the failure rate of KYC processing. Comparisons with photo-based solutions show a significantly higher conversion rate with ubble's video solution, with 30% more users successfully completing their identity verification journey.

Furthermore, ubble, which is aiming for certification of its service by ANSSI in the first half of 2021, aims to be in constant compliance with national and European directives, as the use of video capture of identity documents and faces is being recommended or imposed in more and more European countries such as Germany, Spain, and Italy.