Treasury Prime partners with Effectiv





Following this announcement, both firms are expected to offer financial institutions and companies within the multi-bank network of Treasury Prime the possibility to leverage Effectiv’s Transaction Monitoring services. This is set to allow clients to significantly reduce fraudulent transactions and payments, while also optimising their overall risk management capabilities.

Effectiv’s all-in-one fraud, risk, and compliance platform will be used in order to prevent fraud and other online threads from the process of onboarding new customers and businesses to ongoing real-time transaction monitoring. In addition, its transaction monitoring services will enable clients to identify and mitigate at-risk transactions by using AI to analyse patters and detect anomalous behaviours, as well as reducing risk of financial loss and reputational damage.







Treasury Prime’s recent strategy of developments

Embedded banking software company Treasury Prime had several partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In September 2023, the firm announced its collaboration with Astra in order to enable real-time payments to its clients and users. Following this announcement, Treasury Prime’s customers were given the possibility to access instant account funding and disbursements through the use of push-to-card capabilities and benefits. In addition, clients were also enabled to provide their end-users with more secure and efficient funding options, while optimising their experiences and facilitating swift account funding at the same time.

Both companies aimed to improve the manner in which businesses and end-users conducted payments and transactions. According to the press release published at the time, instant payment technology represented an important factor in the developed of financial transactions, as it provided instant access to funds in a more safe and convenient way. Furthermore, the focus of the strategic deal was also set on designing a more dynamic and connected financial landscape, as well as to foster expansion and financial inclusion.

Earlier in August 2023, Treasury Prime announced its partnership with US-based Liberty Bank in order to provide customers and fintechs with digital solutions and tools. Throughout this collaboration, clients within the fintech space were set to be provided with effective and secure banking products, as Liberty Bank was expected to work with businesses and companies that are members of the Treasury Prime platform to develop new channels for them. This also enabled end-users to interact and leverage the financial institution’s comprehensive and secure suite of services, such as ACH, Deposit Accounts, and Wires.

The deal also followed the increasing need and demand of safe, flexible, and scalable embedded banking products that met the expectations and preferences of firms and customers, while also prioritising the process of maintaining the development of companies and aiming to facilitate B2C and B2B payments.



