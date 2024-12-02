Travelport selects ACI to streamline fraud prevention in airline industry

The solution Travelport Authorize Plus boosts Travelport’s existing Card Payment Gateway by integrating with ACI’s ReD Shield platform. Part of the UP Payments Risk Management solution, ReD Shield delivers real-time, cloud-based multi-tiered fraud prevention for ecommerce merchants of the UP Payments Risk Management solution.

Through the integration, Travelport can provide its airline customers with the ability to track ticketing purchase processes right through to the completion of a journey. Additional features include the dynamic fraud screening of card payments used to purchase air tickets via Travelport-connected agents, the ability to flag and prevent ticket issuance, and detailed online management reports of all transactions and status.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors.