Travelers concerned about data breaches

According to data from Deloitte & Touche, only 33% of frequent travelers believe their loyalty rewards information such as credit card numbers, reward account data and travel itinerary is secure with airlines and hotels.

The same source points out that frequent travelers are nervous about the security of that information. 76% of respondents mentioned they worry about losing their credit card numbers because of an online security breach and 15% fear losing loyalty points.

According to Charles Carrington, a partner in Deloitte’s Travel, Hospitality and Leisure practice, loyalty reward programs need to assure their members that their data are secure.

The survey is based on a sample of more than 1,000 frequent travelers.

