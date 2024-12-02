Travel and ticketing sectors drive growth of global ecommerce transactions, ACI study shows

The increase was driven partly by a 122% rise in travel and ticketing sales, which showed strong signs of recovery in the second quarter of this year compared to Q2 2020. The digital entertainment and home improvement sectors also recorded strong sales as shoppers continue to invest in DIY projects and gamers find new ways to interact within their gaming communities.

ACI’s eCommerce Fraud Index also highlights that fraudsters have been adapting quickly to new customer buying and payment journeys as a result of the pandemic and are actively targeting new channels. According to the research, mobile fraud increased by 1.22% in the first half of 2020 and 1.32% in the first half of 2021.

BOPIS (Buy online & pick up in store) saw a 6.17% increase in fraud attempts in Q1 2021, with the average value rising by USD 4 versus Q1 2020. The gaming and telco sectors experienced the highest fraud attempt rates in the first half of 2021 while fraud attempt rates in other sectors have been declining in 2021. The data also reveals that the average transaction value of fraudulent purchases dropped from USD 179 in Q1 2020 to USD 114 in Q1 2021; however, it rose back up to USD 139 in Q2 2021.