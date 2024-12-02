TrapX updates security platform for POS systems

DeceptionGrid provides automated insight into attackers’ lateral movements and malicious activity with real-time detection and defense against zero-day malware and other threats.

The platform creates a network of traps (decoys) that are intermingled with and imitate a company’s real information technology assets, creating an environment that attracts and detects malicious insiders as soon as they begin their attacks.

DeceptionGrid adds more emulations to its current list of server, endpoint, storage system, network device, VoIP, SCADA, and Internet of Things (IoT) device emulations. Healthcare and retail-specific emulations released in this new update also include POS system decoys.

In addition, version 5.2 includes updates for TrapX’s DeceptionTokens feature, which leverages an understanding of cyber adversaries’ techniques, tactics and procedures (TTPs) to lure attackers into the DeceptionGrid platform.

TrapX is a cybersecurity company with expertise in detecting, analysing and defeating attacks and malicious insiders.