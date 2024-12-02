TransUnion, Payfone expand strategic collaboration

As part of the agreement, Payfone will leverage TransUnion’s advanced data fusion algorithms, platforms, and data assets to strengthen the accuracy, depth, and breadth of its market products and solutions. Initially, TransUnion integrated Payfone’s Trust Score into TransUnion’s IDVision with iovation suite of products. Through this, businesses are enabled to overcome the historical tradeoff between security, convenience, and privacy.

Continuing this strategic partnership, the two companies leverage both of their complementary missions and capabilities to accelerate the global digital economy. In addition, TransUnion previously was named Payfone’s primary partner for regulated identity verification information.