TransUnion launches Dark Web Monitoring service

















As per the information detailed in the press release, with the new Dark Web Monitoring service, TransUnion intends to further solidify its identity protection solution customised to the needs and requirements of users based in the region. The solution comes as a response to recent data from the Security Bureau of the Hong Kong Government which shows that the city is experiencing an increase in scams, with 33,923 fraud cases registered in the first ten months of 2023, a rise of 52.1% year over year. It is also underlined that approximately 70% are online scam cases.Moreover, the data mirrors TransUnion’s Identity Theft, Fraud & Dark Web Survey results, which found that 74% of Hong Kong consumers are being targeted by fraudsters and 13% became victims, with 87% of them suffering monetary losses. Even though 60% of the surveyed respondents expressed concern about dark web scams, only 10% are currently using dark web monitoring tools. However, approximately 51% stated that they are likely to leverage these tools eventually.

TransUnion’s Dark Web Monitoring service features

To solidify its suite of identity protection solutions, TransUnion developed Dark Web Monitoring to safeguard consumers from the consequences of personal information being shared on the dark web. Leveraging specialised software to search the dark web to identify websites and forums where personal data is being compromised, the service offers instant alerts so that consumers can timely action to prevent financial loss. Some of the Dark Web Monitoring service’s features include:

Constant global cybersecurity guard that covers personal data widely used in Hong Kong including name, identity card number, passport number, date of birth, email address, telephone number, bank account number, credit card number, username, and gamertag for complete protection worldwide;

Retrospective search capabilities, with the tool being able to look back in time to find any data breaches to help investigations and analysis of past information losses;

Actionable recommendations and guided responses that support users in proactively reacting to potential threats, including changing passwords or notifying authorities.

According to TransUnion’s officials, considering the current digital environment, where fraud cases have increased significantly, the company further expanded its identity protection solutions offered in the city to identify risks and support mitigate financial losses. Furthermore, TransUnion provides three packages that are tailored to consumers’ needs, varying from packages including Credit Alert and Credit Monitoring services for complete protection to a 30-day free trial period for all eligible Hong Kong consumers.