TransUnion acquires Trustev for fraud and identity management solutions

TransUnion’s fraud and identity management solutions analyze identity data in order to reduce risk exposure and potential losses. Trustev’s technology evaluates online transactions in real time with machine learning, enabling customers to stop fraud and authorize legitimate purchases.

Trustev is a provider of online fraud detection, stopping fraudsters helping good customers make purchases. The company helps many large retailers, financial service providers and travel companies tackle their ecommerce fraud problems.

At TransUnion helps uncover unique stories, trends and insights behind each data point, using historical information as well as alternative data sources. This allows a variety of markets and businesses to better manage risk and consumers to better manage their credit, personal information and identity.