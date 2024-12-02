TransUnion acquires Neustar to enhance fraud detection and prevention offerings

TransUnion has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Neustar, an identity resolution company with solutions in marketing, fraud, and communications, from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital and with minority participation by GIC. The acquisition expands TransUnion’s digital identity capabilities through the addition of Neustar’s distinctive data and analytics, enabling consumers and businesses to transact online with confidence.

Neustar is expected to generate approximately USD 575 million of revenue and USD 115 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2021. After integrating Neustar, TransUnion expects to accelerate growth through both material revenue synergies and increased participation in the digital marketing and identity fraud marketplaces.

The acquisition advances TransUnion’s strategy to diversify from its credit solutions with complementary digital marketing and fraud mitigation capabilities. Neustar’s OneID platform will help to unify the digital identity capability