Transparent Care taps iDenfy for secure ID verification

Transparent Care operates within the healthcare staffing industry, connecting hospitals with reliable and thoroughly vetted nurses through its online platform. Usually, the healthcare staffing sector faces challenges like high turnover rates, inefficiencies, and rising costs. Transparent Care addresses these by providing unique, efficient solutions, offering screening services to ensure professional nurses are onboarded, smooth hospital collaborations, and reduced overhead costs.











Enhancing onboarding with automation and biometric verification

To meet Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance requirements, Transparent Care wanted to adopt a fully automated identity verification solution that would have both government-issued ID document checks and selfie checks. These features were mandatory not only for security reasons but also to ensure a simple and swift onboarding process and make a good first impression on the healthcare professionals on the platform.

As a result, Transparent Care selected iDenfy for its robust and comprehensive identity verification solutions, which were crucial for maintaining the platform's trust and ensuring hospital staffing reliability.

Currently, the integration of iDenfy's automated biometric identity verification solution into the Transparent Care system enables the healthcare staffing service provider to minimise security loopholes and ensure only genuine candidates fill the required roles in hospitals. ID documents are checked within seconds, and a photo of the person's face is matched against the photo on their document.

The newly integrated software ensures that no deepfake videos or fraudulent generative AI forms are accepted. According to iDenfy, this is vital, as AI is getting more sophisticated in terms of the general public, which has access and learns to build more complex attacks during the verification process.





Increasing efficiency

This switch to a fully automated KYC solution speeds up the staffing onboarding process and enhances accuracy as iDenfy’s identification system uses the latest face recognition algorithms to protect companies against any fake photos or even fraudulent videos. iDenfy’s verification system can extract information from over 3,000 identity documents across 200 countries and territories, offering precise document analysis with a 99.99% success rate and a manual reviewer team to oversee suspicious registrations and guarantee accuracy, minimising system errors and fraud attempts.

Additionally, the simple integration of iDenfy’s software with Transparent Care's existing systems ensures a smooth onboarding process, reducing friction by communicating via API with payroll and time tracking software as well as helping to stay compliant with various regulatory requirements.

iDenfy’s goal is to reduce instances of identity fraud and ensure only legitimate professionals can access the platform so the partner can always be protected as well as updated with necessary regulatory requirements, positioning it as the only healthcare staffing agency that integrates an extra layer of AI-based face authentication into its platform to enhance security.