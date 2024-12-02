Transparency and reassurance in security are key to global shoppers

According to a new global survey conducted by Worldpay, retailers should prioritize assuring customers that they are in safe hands through every step of the payment journey. For one-quarter of online shoppers polled, seeing payment authentication and digital certificate logos displayed prominently on a retail website’s homepage is the single most reassuring element in the purchasing process. 46% of consumers globally admit this would help address their concerns.

Transparency around security has proven to be particularly important in China, where 70% of shoppers said they feel more secure shopping when payment authentication and certificate logos are clearly displayed, indicating this simple measure will go a long way toward addressing the security misgivings of online customers.

Shoppers also want security transparency around just how retailers store personal and payment details. 31% of shoppers worldwide said they do not wish for a retail website to store their payment details, with South Koreans and Australians being the most averse to the idea. Over 50% of respondents in these countries said they do not want such information stored online. In China and Japan, 65% of shoppers expect reassurance that their details will be kept safe by the retailer and want a clear explanation of how this will be done. At checkout, shoppers expect the ability to use their preferred payment method and want the process to be simple and intuitive. 65% of respondents globally have abandoned their purchase at the checkout stage as a result of not being able to pay via the method they wish.

Findings indicate that nearly 60% of shoppers worldwide would drop out of a purchase if their preferred payment method was displayed on a retail website’s homepage but wasn’t available at checkout. 40% of shoppers globally admit they would not take the time to look for their preferred payment method at checkout if it was not easy to find. This figure is even higher in Japan, where 62% of shoppers say they would not search for their preferred payment method if it wasn’t already clearly indicated on the website.

Retailers must also manage consumer expectations by clearly indicating what they can expect at each stage of the payments journey, particularly when redirecting them to a third-party website. 94% of shoppers globally say this is important, and one-fifth would instantly drop a transaction if ushered to a third-party site without warning. In Japan, nearly 30% of shoppers would drop out if unexpectedly redirected to a third-party site to enter additional details.

The need for retailers to act as a source of reassurance for shoppers is equally strong when it comes to handling errors or providing customer support. Nearly two-thirds of online shoppers (64%) want a clear and immediate explanation of exactly what went wrong. When it comes to additional support, 27% want to be able to call customer support, while 24% want the option to email a support representative. Clear error messages also head off any potential confusion as to whether a transaction has been processed. 96% of shoppers say it is important they receive an email confirming that their order has been processed and their payment accepted.