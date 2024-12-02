Transmit Security raises USD 543 mln in Series A funding





The funding round was led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic, with additional investment from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage, and Artisanal Ventures.

Transmit Security said it has a pre-money valuation of USD 2.2 billion and will use the new funds to expand its reach and investing in key global areas to grow the organisation. Ultimately, however, the funding round will help the company to accelerate its mission to help the world go passwordless.

Transmit’s biometric-based authenticator is a natively passwordless identity and risk management solution, and it has already been adopted by a number of brands including Lowe’s, Santander, and UBS.