TransferMate Global Payments selects ComplyAdvantage for AML and risk screening solutions

TransferMate is a global B2B payments technology institution, enabling companies to send and receive cross-border payments. Now more than ever before, enterprises like TransferMate are implementing technologies and processes not only to reduce their risk profile as it relates to financial crimes but also to help accelerate service expansion with greater confidence.

ComplyAdvantage offers an intelligent hyperscale approach to AML and risk detection powered by the company’s proprietary data graph called ComplyData, consisting of hundreds of millions of data points that provide dynamic, real-time insights of people and businesses that are monitored against sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news. This reduces dependence on manual review processes and legacy databases by up to 80% and vastly improves the efficacy of how companies screen and monitor clients and transactions.

With the ability to onboard clients in +54 countries around the world, TransferMate needed a solution to support their growth and to enable deployment of system rules to address the real risk of international payments, and to maximise the use of internal resource allocation.