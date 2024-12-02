TransferGo, RDC extend collaboration to fight financial crime

The three-year extension will see TransferGo utilise RDC’s customer screening technology to fight financial crime ahead of their electronic money institution (EMI) licence activation this summer. The partnership supports TransferGo in configuring its screening thresholds according to their regional requirements with the use of RDC’s precise risk filtering technology.

RDC’s real-time screening functionalities and false positive reduction will support TransferGo’s expansion to 57 markets. Furthermore, the upcoming EMI licence activation will enable TransferGo to provide additional financial services in addition to its current remittance platform. As an EMI, TransferGo will be able to offer customers payment cards, e-wallets, and other payment instruments requiring storage of the client funds.