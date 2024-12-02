TransferGo Champions Frictionless ID Verification with SumSub and Veriff





Through SumSub and Veriff’s technology, TransferGo will be able to verify a customer's identity and prevent any attempts by fraudulent individuals looking to register or use the service. In addition, the partnership aims to reduce the amount of manual processing needed by TransferGo’s employees and support KYC and AML checks from the initial sign-up process.

SumSub’s all-in-one customisable platform for ID verification will enable TransferGo to deliver a tailored money transfer experience, while its expertise in regulation will ensure TransferGo is compliant and secure across all regions. Veriff’s tech will allow TransferGo to verify IDs using over 8,000 government-issued documents and its Near Field Communication (NFC) scanning technology will mean migrants can scan and verify their ePassports with both iOS and Android devices.