Transactive chooses Sentinels for internal AML

Transactive is a fintech adopting the Open Banking initiative. It provides businesses access to digital banking services via its B2B2C payments platform. The Transactive platform allows businesses to offer payment services to their customers directly. With their licenses in both the UK and Lithuania they can offer instant payments services worldwide, as the press release says.

The constantly changing and more diligent regulatory requirements was the main incentive for Transactive to look for an AML transaction monitoring platform that could meet their business needs. Because of their digital-first approach (the open API and fully digital setup), they were looking for a partner that is focused on innovation and has introduced a solution that would meet their business needs both today and into the future.