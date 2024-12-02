TRADER implements PCI Pal payment solution for secure transactions

TRADER accepts customer payments in a number of ways, from automatic card transactions to over the phone via its team of contact centre agents. The company was in search of a solution that would ensure the security of its customers’ payment card information, with no degradation to its customer service quality and seamless integration with existing internal workflows and technologies, such as payment gateways, cloud platforms and phone and CRM systems.

Following a phased implementation process, TRADER’s credit and collections teams now use PCI Pal’s Agent Assist to secure all CNP payments. Agent Assist uses Dual-Tone Multi Frequency (DTMF) masking technology to ‘mask’ sensitive payment data shared by the customer, enabling contact centre agents to continue the conversation without ever accessing sensitive data, even as customers input their payment information.

PCI Pal is a global provider of secure payment solutions for contact centres and businesses. PCI Pal’s cloud platform enables organisations to take CNP payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations. The company provides an omnichannel solution so payments can be managed securely via telephone, IVR or across any digital channel, including Webchat, Whatsapp, Social Media, Email and SMS.