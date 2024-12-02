TraceSecurity adds new capabilities to TraceCSO platform

The new capabilities allow users to assess and mitigate third-party risk to protect against cyber-attacks. As organizations continue to evolve from traditional brick and mortar to much more modern enterprises that include third-party relationships, they must account for and mitigate the IT security risk that is introduced.

TraceSecurity, a pioneer in cloud-based security solutions, provides IT Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management solutions. The companys cloud-based services help organizations achieve, maintain and demonstrate security compliance while improving their security posture.