TPS Worldwide partners with INETCO for fraud prevention solutions

TPS powers digital payments for various commercial and central banks, telecoms, processors and financial institutions across the Middle East, South Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company mentioned that with changing end-customer behaviours in Pakistan, there is a need for a system that stays ahead of threats.

Through the collaboration with INETCO’s, the company intends to bring real-time fraud detection and prevention system to the banking and payments sectors in Pakistan. Together, they can help FIs and processors to augment payment fraud prevention capabilities and enhance customer experience.

INETCO company officials stated that the partnership with TPS Worldwide will improve their presence in the Pakistani market. Together, they may help their customers benefit from increased revenues due to lower fraud losses, fewer false positives, lower operational costs, and access to the data needed for regulatory compliance, they added.

INETCO builds technology that increases the reliability and value of the digital and self-service payment. their real-time transaction monitoring and analytics platform, INETCO Insight, has been selected banks, payment service providers, and retailers in over 35 countries to aid their digital transformation strategies and the detection of payment fraud and performance issues.