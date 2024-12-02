Touché releases biometric loyalty and payment platform

Touché is a rectangular device comprised of a magnetic stripe reader, chip reader, and a biometric fingerprint sensor that is certified and capable of multiple payment options. After an initial enrollment, customers can choose to pay either by scanning two fingers or with their physical credit cards. The device works over a Wi-Fi or 3G connection.

Instead of storing images of the user’s fingerprints, the device encrypts the information on a cloud system, seeking to make it nearly impossible for hackers to replicate their fingerprints. In addition, Touché’s anti-spoofing and live detection technology ensures that the fingerprints are real.

Credit card information is tokenized, while the card details themselves are not stored in the database or on the device. The device communicates with the server using the highest encryption levels to protect users’ privacy. At first visit to a merchant, users can pay with their credit card and use the Touché platform to link the card to their fingers.

In addition to offering payment methods, the Touché wallet provides favourite offers, loyalty programs, vouchers, coupons and memberships. Businesses can integrate the platform into their existing technology and process environments, as well as customize the platform to their own loyalty programs to provide unique discounts to different customers.