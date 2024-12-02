Toopher deploys authentication technology for the University of Texas

The institution’s 24,000 faculty and staff members will use Toopher’s ‘Invisible Authentication’ technology for all financial services, including payroll data and access to W2s.

The first time a user logs in, Toopher sends them a push notification with pertinent details of the request, and they either hit ‘Allow’ if it’s them or they can ‘Deny’ to immediately prevent online fraud.

Toopher is a security platform that helps businesses eliminate online fraud and identity theft through automated two-factor authentication.