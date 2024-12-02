ToolCASE, Corelation partner to work in real-time fraud prevention

According to the press release, Corelation is a credit union core banking provider and has partnered with ToolCASE for its Informant Risk Solution technology. With the Keystone Core platform, Corelation can leverage real-time analytics and AI offered by ToolCASE to its base of clients.

The collaboration comes to fight the fraudulent activities that increased during the coronavirus pandemic, as fraudulent players are diversifying their activities across the board and expanding into the less-protected company and consumer touchpoints. To help with this issue, RembrandtAI, ToolCASE’ proprietary AI system, gives institutions the ability to identify fraud and measure risk in real-time, across all channels.

Overall, ToolCASE has clients located throughout the US and offers them a wide range of remote database administration and system administration service delivery options.