Tookitaki reaches USD 19.2 mln Series A for ML combat

The round was co-led by Viola Fintech and SIG Asia Investment, followed by Nomura Holdings, and joined by the company’s existing investors such as Illuminate Financial, Jungle Ventures, and SEEDs Capital. Through this, Tookitaki is enabled to facilitate its product offerings and drive technological innovation, in a bit to help fuel their fight against money laundering and reconciliation issues. Another goal of the company is to spur business recruitment across its global offices in Singapore, India, and the US.

This offerings in the AML and reconciliation space aims to help Tookitaki bolster its year-over-year revenue growth, which has already surpassed 300% over the last two years.