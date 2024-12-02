TONIK selects NICE Actimize's AML solution to launch its digital banking platform

TONIK is a transformative digital bank which aims to revolutionise the way money works in Southeast Asia. It provides retail financial products including deposits, loans, current accounts, payments, and cards on a secure digital banking platform.

AML Essentials is a cloud-based offering, which is built upon NICE Actimize’s end-to-end AML platform, and it addresses the challenges of digital transformation and the online banking environment in which TONIK is focused. AML Essentials covers transaction monitoring, customer due diligence, and sanctions screening capabilities. The solution offers rapid deployment and reduces overhead to make compliance easier and at a low total cost of ownership.