TONBELLER launches Siron FD/R fraud solution

Siron D/R provides fraud-detection options for fraud and compliance officers. It scans and stops suspicious transactions and processes, protects banks from illicit account access, insurance companies from unauthorized claims, and trade and industrial companies from ecommerce attacks.

Alerts are triggered as soon as there are suspicious patterns, allowing the attacked company to initiate defense mechanisms and prevent the fraud from being realized and concealed. If required, these defense mechanisms may also be triggered automatically by Siron FD/R.

TONBELLER is a global provider of integrated IT solutions for governance, risk and compliance. Based on the Siron product family, TONBELLER develops and implements standardized and individual solutions against financial and white-collar crime and for risk management and monitoring, analysis, and reporting.