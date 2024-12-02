TokenOne to join Multifactor Authentication for e-Commerce project in US

The Multifactor Authentication (MFA) for e-Commerce project will put transaction security in the spotlight, particularly for those in retail and ecommerce industries in the US. The aim is to steer discussion away from passwords and to alternatives such as multi-factor authentication.

Callsign, CA Technologies, Rivetz, RSA, Splunk, TokenOne, and Yubico are all collaborators in the project. The consortium will also produce standards-based solutions and recommendations for those in retail and ecommerce as to how to conduct secure business.

TokenOne’s technology allows businesses and individuals to access services through a unique PIN with no algorithms are involved. Users can verify their real-world credentials and identity use their device as a token and then create a secret PIN.

TokenOne plans to expand worldwide and finds in the NCCoE project a good opportunity to make its services known overseas.