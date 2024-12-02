TOC Biometrics to join FIDO Alliance for secure online authentication

While the FIDO Alliance stands to benefit from TOC’s expertise and its connections in the Latin American region, TOC will benefit from the FIDO Alliance’s reputation with respect to trusted authentication standards, and from its partner network.

Leon Paul, general manager at TOC, took the opportunity to express enthusiasm for biometrics, a technology of central importance to many FIDO members.

FIDO has more than 250 members, including Google, MasterCard, Visa, Microsoft, American Express, Bank of America, Intel, PayPal, Samsung and others. FIDO is working to address the lack of interoperability between authentication devices, along with solving the problem of creating and remembering multiple passwords generating standards to avoid loss of information by malicious access.