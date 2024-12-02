TOC Biometrics reveals Approve App

The app is a flexible system available for iOS and Android. Which acts as an independent verification mechanism for other businesses, apps, and so on. TOC Approve revolves around a simple concept which involves a fingerprint scanning on user’s mobile device. That data is sent through TOC’s ‘trusted third party’ system, which provides independent verification of the user.

TOC CEO, Ricardo Navarro, said the app checks anyone’s ID with its corresponding fingerprint to perform operations such as bank transfers, ATM login or online purchases, in a 100% safe and efficient way, adding that the data is not stored in any databases, helping to further ensure that it is secure.

TOC is a company specialized in the development of identity verification technology and applications which uses biometrics. The company relies on a multidisciplinary team dedicated to the development and integration of biometric technology systems for use in diverse industries.