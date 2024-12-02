TNS and Verifone team up to provide P2PE technology to merchants

The two companies are integrating their complementary payment security solutions to provide end-to-end protection for in-store payment transactions. Managed POS Encryption from TNS and Verifone’s end-to-end encryption solution, VeriShield Protect, will be combined into a single interface, enabling merchants to deploy P2PE.

TNS’ Managed POS Encryption solution offers support for Verifone’s range of EMV and NFC-enabled terminals. VeriShield Protect from Verifone enhances TNS’ Managed POS Encryption solution by encrypting cardholder information from the moment it is captured at the terminal and keeping it encrypted until it is securely accessed behind TNS’ firewall.

Managed POS Encryption and VeriShield Protect can be reinforced with tokenization to further strengthen the merchant payments infrastructure. Tokenization replaces cardholder data in the merchant environment with a token that can be regularly submitted to TNS when payments are due.

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services, which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Verifone is a global provider of payment and commerce enablement technology and services.