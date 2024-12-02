TMX Insights solution meets requirements for market risk standards

Razor Risk offers financial institutions the ability to calculate and manage market risk capital and performance across desks and business lines.

Razor Risk’s existing solutions provide ‘front-to-back’ analytics where companies can calculate the minimum market risk capital requirements using the expected shortfall based internal model approach or the standardized approach.

TMX Analytics’ real-time and historical database platform integrated with Razor Risk identifies non-modellable risk factors and appropriate liquidity horizons to calculate the capital add-on.

TMX Group provides services encompassing listings, trading, clearing, settling and depository facilities, information services as well as technology services for the international financial community.