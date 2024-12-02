TMGFS reports early success for new cell phone protection feature

In exchange for paying monthly cell phone bills with their ATIRAcredit cards, card members receive damage and theft protection for cell phone. Cellular Telephone Protection coverage applies to both the primary cell phone line and up to the first two secondary additional phones if they are on the same bill.

Card members who have experienced unexpected losses when a provider’s insurance failed to cover the costs of damage or theft to an eligible cell phone are most advantaged by this new feature.

ATIRAcredit cardmembers are largely credit union members who belong to cooperatives that have partnered with the agent-issuing company to grow and enhance their credit card offerings. They are credit unions like Metco Credit Union, an Iowa credit union that sold its credit card portfolio to TMGFS in 2009.