TMD Security Card Protection Plate protects from skimming and shimming

Self-service payment terminals in gasoline stations have been under attack from ‘internal’ skimming and criminals are now shifting their attention to ATMs, using the same kind of skimming devices. Successful incidents of ATM shimming have also been reported. ATM shimmers are positioned inside the card reader but use a different technique. They do not physically copy, or skim, the data on the magnetic stripe but intercept the communications between the chip and the card reader.

The Card Protection Plate prevents the insertion of skimming and shimming devices inside the card reader while the consumer’s card can still freely move in and out during the transaction and the CPP cannot be removed or displaced by criminals.

TMD Security is a global provider of anti-skimming solutions for ATMs and SSTs. TMD’s Card Protection Kit protects over 350,000 ATMs.