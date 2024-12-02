Tis Intec Group to integrate BSI's biometric signature ID in VR payment systems

TIS integrated BSI’s signature recognition technology because it is a biometric authentication method based on machine learning algorithms trained based on writing speed, order, and behaviour.

Tis Intec is now searching for partnerships to expand the technology to actual use. Potential partners include VR developers interested in integrating a payment system with their product, retail companies with interest in VR stores, payment companies interested in delivering new services, or companies that want to add an authentication system based on knowledge and biometrics.

In other company news, BSI recently presented the results of a two-year case study on the use of gesture biometrics for user ID authentication in online courses.

BSI launched BioTect-ID in June 2019, its latest identity verification solution which leverages its flagship product BioSig-ID and authenticates users by capturing their unique gestures as they draw a 4-character password with their finger, mouse, or stylus.