Tipalti launches fraud monitoring solution

Tipalti Detect, as an integrated solution within the Tipalti platform, helps identify and prevent potential fraud in the payee/supplier network. The solution tracks all payee activity and performs risk checks to flag suspicious activity, such as identifying payees with previously blocked behaviour and multiple accounts.

Key features include identifying blocked payees who are trying to create, or have created, other accounts using misleading information, blocking or suspending a payee from receiving any payment and allowing finance to manage all fraud and suspicious issues via a case-management dashboard with detailed notes and audit trail.