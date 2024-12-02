Tintra to secure banking licences across four continents





Tintra is focused on building a socially and fiscally inclusive banking platform that will ease access to the global marketplace in Africa, Latin America, or Asia. Tintra is developing regtech infrastructure built upon artificial intelligence and machine learning to eliminate bias in global compliance.

In March 2022, Tintra announced a strategic move of applying for a Small Bank Licence in the UK, as well as for EMI authorisation from the FCA, to add to the already-announced Qatar and Puerto Rico licences.

Tintra now confirmed it had formed a company in Singapore with the intention of hiring a team there to begin the process of understanding the regulatory steps toward a Singapore banking licence application during 2023. In doing so, Tintra ensures that it fulfils its model of being a regulation-first technology business, whilst enabling it to move beyond a ‘tech wrapper’ and become a fully operational bank.

Tintra is a regrech that is building a banking infrastructure to democratise trade and finance across the emerging world, delivered via a network of full bank licences on four continents and utilising artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Web 3.0 technologies.