Tinkoff selects Anodot to improve its customer experience





Anodot automatically learns the norms of a business performance, including seasonal and other patterns, to identify and alert the teams on any issues that impact revenue. All data sources are integrated into a centralised platform, where AI models learn how customers behave. With this visibility and its real-time performance, Anodot identifies issues such as failed and declined transaction rates, login attempts, device usage and the transaction amount per type.

Anodot’s disruptive technology helps fintechs and other data-driven organisations to find and fix any performance hiccups, ensuring they can provide a smooth and reliable customer experience.