time.lex teams up with ePrivacy to launch ePrivacyseal

Because leaving behind personal data on the internet increasingly goes hand in hand with insecurity, the need for an ePrivacy seal issued to providers of online and mobile applications is growing and guarantees that the technical and legal requirements of European data protection legislation are met. Such a seal creates not only an added value for the user but is evolving to a necessary hallmark for providers of online products and services who wish to keep their customers’ trust.

It is impossible for an IT expert without any legal background to assess the dangers of possible legal infringements. For this reason, time.lex, together with ePrivacy, will assist providers of online and mobile applications, cloud solutions, big data applications and other innovative services in the evaluation of their products both from a technical and legal perspective.