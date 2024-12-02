Tidal Commerce provides fraud prevention tool to merchants

Tidal Commerce provides credit card and merchant services to businesses of all sizes. Their newest tool Atlas is an online onboarding, underwriting, and ticketing solution to facilitate the processing for merchant service agents and sales offices/IOSs.

Atlas includes merchant identity verification to help protect against fraud, especially the merchant identity fraud type. After onboarding, Atlas provides merchant service agents with a CRM to help see which stage each merchant account is at instantly. It also offers quick access to merchant account ID numbers and a ticketing system for merchant issues.