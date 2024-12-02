



Tickmill provides a diverse range of trading instruments and services, with a focus on optimal trading conditions and client support. By integrating Sumsub, Tickmill will reduce activation times, allowing new traders in select countries to begin their trading journey almost immediately.

Tickmill Ltd offers client’s access to a variety of CFD asset classes, including Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and more. By choosing Sumsub as its verification provider, Tickmill is equipping clients with advanced technology, a simplified user experience, and AI-driven tools.

Through this collaboration, Sumsub is providing Tickmill with an improved suite of digital verification solutions. These include facial biometric checks (Liveness), Proof of Address Verification, AML Screening, Identity Document Verification, and more. This initiative reflects Tickmill's mission to optimise user experience and prioritise a client-centric approach. Traders at Tickmill can look forward to a simplified and efficient journey, from registration to trade execution.

Other partnerships from Sumsub

In April 2025, Sumsub announced its partnership with Volt to enhance user verification for businesses and customers through Open Banking technology.

With this collaboration, Volt facilitated Sumsub's Penny Drop Verification process. This involved directing the end user to their banking app after they scanned their identity document. Once in their banking application, the customer was prompted to make a 1-cent payment via Volt’s hosted checkout, which would be promptly refunded to the user. Additionally, Matchmeter, one of Volt’s AIS solutions, verified the data in the payment flow against the name on the end user’s identity document.

The partnership used the Volt Payment Initiation Services (PIS) and Account Information Services (AIS) Open Banking capabilities across the region of Europe to enable Sumsub to improve its onboarding and identity verification products.